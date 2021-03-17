Quantcast

UM Capital, 1st Baptist Church of Glenarden open COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

UM Capital Region Health (UM Capital) and First Baptist Church of Glenarden (FBCG) announced Tuesday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the church’s 63,000-square-foot Family Life Center facility. In attendance at the opening were Gov. Larry Hogan, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead of the Maryland National Guard and acting ...

