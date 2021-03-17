Quantcast

UMB receives $950K grant to create global learning for Health Equity Network

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

Two researchers from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) have been awarded a $950,000, three-year grant by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) to create the Global Learning for Health Equity Network. The network will examine ways to learn from other countries to address health care inequities — a process called “global learning.” The United States continues ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo