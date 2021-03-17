Quantcast

VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas gets 3-year CARF accreditation extension

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

Lanham-based Health and human services nonprofit Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) Wednesday was granted an additional three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for four of its programs. The organization, which operates in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and the Carolinas, received reaccreditation for the four programs and new accreditation for 14 programs. CARF is an independent nonprofit accreditor focused on advancing the quality of health and human services. A ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo