Bob Frank | Pinder Plotkin

The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team announced Robert “Bob” L. Frank, Esq. has joined the firm as of counsel.

Frank brings 37 years of civil and criminal litigation experience. He is fluent in Spanish and handles a variety of practice areas, including criminal law, family law, personal injury, landlord tenant and workers’ compensation.

Frank was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates where he served his constituents in the 11th District in Baltimore County as a Democrat from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of the House Workers’ Compensation Subcommittee.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.