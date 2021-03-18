Quantcast

Hot housing market fuels a rise in homeowners’ equity

By: Associated Press Alex Veiga March 18, 2021

LOS ANGELES — The red-hot U.S. housing market is paying off for many homeowners, even those who aren't looking to sell their home. On average, homes with a mortgage gained $26,300 in equity in the last three months of 2020 versus a year earlier, according to real estate information company CoreLogic. That average gain is the ...

