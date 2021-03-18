Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers approve $577M to settle HBCU lawsuit

By: Associated Press March 18, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a measure to pay $577 million over 10 years to settle a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and underfunding at the state's four historically Black colleges and universities. An attorney described it as "one of the largest pro bono civil rights settlements in history." The House voted 120-14 to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo