Md. Chamber Foundation, George Mason, Amazon provide 20 teachers computer science externships

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021

The Maryland Chamber Foundation and George Mason University have teamed up with Amazon to provide a unique teaching externship to 20 current and potential computer science teachers at public schools in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. The program will provide the newly chosen teachers with an externship at Amazon during the summer of 2021 that will help ...

