Md. nonprofits urge Hogan to let them help vaccination effort

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 18, 2021

Over 500 signatories, including 221 nonprofit organizations, have signed a letter calling on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to allow the state’s nonprofits to take a more active role in the vaccine distribution process. “Nonprofits are particularly well suited to serve communities experiencing barriers to vaccination,” the letter reads. Black and Latino people have received vaccines at disproportionately lower rates ...

