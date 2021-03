The Children’s Guild Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children, families and child-serving organizations, promoted Moradeun “Mora” Okeowo to director of human resources.

Okeowo has more than a decade of experience in human resources and joined The Children’s Guild Alliance in 2018.

