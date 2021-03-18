Quantcast

By: Jobs March 18, 2021

PI/WCC LITIGATION
SECRETARY


Small Inner Harbor law firm needs a litigation secretary whose min 3 years experience includes PI/WCC, lien resolution, general litigation, e-filing all courts, and ability to draft documents. Great opportunity for a disciplined self-starter to manage cases independently. Casual atmosphere with good benefits.

Qualified candidates provide a cover letter stating salary requirements along with resume to:

