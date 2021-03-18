Quantcast

Thomas Park Investments acquires Howard County medical building

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021

Thomas Park Investments has added River Hill Station in Clarksville to its growing mid-Atlantic region portfolio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Annapolis-based health care real estate investment firm purchased the 24,366-square-foot, Class A medical building at 5005 Signal Bell Lane which features state-of-the art facilities. The property is fully leased with 10 tenants, including anchor ...

