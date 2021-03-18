Quantcast

Truist Foundation awards NCIA $2.8M grant

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021

The Truist Foundation Thursday awarded the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives (NCIA) a $2,799,596 grant to expand its Herbert J. Hoelter Vocational Training Center (VTC) into six cities over the next two years. The funding will also support the technology and vocational training needs of current and planned centers. NCIA’s VTC serves metropolitan areas with large ...

