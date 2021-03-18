Quantcast

US long-term mortgage rates edge higher; 30-year at 3.09%

By: Associated Press March 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to edge higher this week as the benchmark 30-year loan stayed above the 3% mark. Rates remain near historic lows, however. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.09% from 3.05% last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate ...

