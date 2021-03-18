Quantcast

VOACC, Mayson-Dixon Cos. expand partnership

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021

Mayson-Dixon Companies and Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) are proud to announce an expanded partnership. One of four Mayson-Dixon sub-companies, Modern Suppliers, is collaborating with VOACC to collocate warehouse, distribution and supply operations in an effort to reduce costs and grow operations for Mayson-Dixon Companies growing construction, personal protective equipment and furniture fixtures ...

