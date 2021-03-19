Quantcast

For some, addiction treatment via telehealth more successful

By: Special to The Daily Record Pete Pichaske March 19, 2021

Founded in 1983 and based in Havre de Grace, the nonprofit Ashley Addiction Treatment offers the full range of addiction treatment services, from ambulatory detox services to 60- to 90-day extended care. The facility has treated more than 50,000 patients and their families. But last year, the pandemic tossed the institute a curveball that took some ...

