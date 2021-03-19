Quantcast

Gunman gets life for killing 3 in 2017 Harford workplace shooting

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2021

BEL AIR — A Maryland man has been sentenced to three life terms for a 2017 workplace shooting in Harford County that killed three and left two others wounded. Harford County State's Attorney Albert Peisinger announced the sentence Friday. He said he was pleased that Radee Prince, 40, of Elkton was sentenced to the maximum. The Maryland ...

