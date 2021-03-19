Quantcast

Prosecutor demoted for DoorDash moonlighting during work

By: Associated Press March 19, 2021

DOYLESTOWN, Pa.— A top aide to a district attorney in suburban Philadelphia has been demoted because he was caught moonlighting for DoorDash during work hours. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the punishment Thursday against prosecutor Gregg Shore, who was demoted from the office's first assistant district attorney to being a deputy district attorney. Weintraub said ...

