Telehealth allowed medical providers to pivot during pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record Gina Gallucci-White March 19, 2021

Last March, regional health care providers had to shift a majority of their medical visits to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every generation has a defining moment, and I think COVID has been the defining moment of our generation,” said Dr. Dennis Truong, emergency medicine physician and director of Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic Region. ...

