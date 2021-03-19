Quantcast

Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman March 19, 2021

WASHINGTON — Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years ...

