ALAN KLATSKY, ET AL. v. PATRICK CIOCIOLA, ET UX.

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2021

Contracts -- Fee-shifting provision -- Attorney's fees award Brighton Court, LLC, Prestige Development, Inc., and Alan Klatsky (appellants) filed motions in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County seeking attorney’s fees from Patrick and Lori Ciociola (appellees), following the entry of summary judgment in favor of appellants in a civil suit filed by the Ciociolas. The court ...

