Quantcast

Baltimore mayor appoints two positions focused on technology

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 22, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the appointment of two new roles within his administration that will work within the realms of technology, digital equity and modernization: chief data officer and director of broadband and digital equity.  Justin Elszasz will become the chief data officer, a role that was previously part of the city’s information technology department. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo