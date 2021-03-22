Quantcast

IN RE: J.W.

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2021

Juvenile law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Threat of mass violence After searching unsuccessfully for an item he left in a classroom, J.W., the appellant, said something to the effect that if he did not find the item he was going to shoot up or blow up his school or classroom. Although witnesses understood the 17-year-old’s ...

