ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ASSISTANT/

ADMINISTRATIVE

ASSISTANT

Small, AV-rated litigation firm in Downtown Inner Harbor seeks part-time legal/administrative assistant and receptionist. Possibility of transition to full-time work with benefits. Prior legal experience not required but must have proficiency with MS Word and general computer skills. Preference for individuals that are detail oriented with strong organizational skills and interest in working in the legal field.

Please send resume to:

No phone calls please

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.