VERNELL J. MOORE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop The Circuit Court for Worcester County denied appellant Vernell J. Moore’s motion to suppress evidence of cocaine found during a traffic stop following a canine alert of his vehicle. After pleading guilty pursuant to an agreed statement of facts, Moore was convicted of possession with intent ...

