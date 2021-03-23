Aaron Copeland | Towson CBE Advisory Board

The Towson University College of Business and Economics (CBE) Advisory Board announced they have welcomed Aaron Copeland to their board of directors.

Copeland is the founder and CEO of Alignstaffing, a staffing firm focused on education, behavioral health, and social services.

As an entrepreneur and community advocate for more than 20 years, Copeland is committed to building strong education systems and mental health systems throughout Maryland, Washington and beyond. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Towson University.

Over the past decade, Copeland and his team have steadily expanded Alignstaffing to open two locations in the heart of both Baltimore and Washington. The firm specializes in finding long-term and hybrid hiring solutions for local organizations by connecting them with certified, caring talent.

