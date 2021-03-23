Blackie Wills III | The Wills Group

The Wills Group , a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, appointment of Julian B. “Blackie” Wills III as president and chief operating officer, effective April 1.

Lock Wills, who has served as president, CEO and chairman of the board for the Wills Group, remains executive chairman of the board.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s succession planning efforts, following its renewed focus over the last five years to expand its retail line of businesses, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels.

As president and chief operating officer, Blackie Wills will take the lead on all day-to-day operations of the Wills Group and its businesses, reporting to Lock Wills and the Wills Group Board of Directors.

For the past four years, Blackie Wills has served as executive vice president, convenience retailing, leading the transformation of the company’s Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash retail operations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. In addition, Blackie Wills led the company’s real estate portfolio and brand marketing activities.

