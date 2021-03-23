Dr. Abeel A. Mangi | MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute announced Abeel A. Mangi, MD, has joined its leadership team as the MedStar Health System Chair of Cardiac Surgery.

A highly accomplished cardiothoracic surgeon, Mangi brings a distinguished record of clinical competency and expertise to MedStar Health.

Mangi joins MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute from the Yale New Haven Heart and Vascular Center where he served as the surgical director of the structural heart and cardiac valve program and managing director of the cardiac surgery network. He also served as Professor of Surgery at the Yale University School of Medicine.

He specializes in complex and re-operative cardiac surgery, aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement, arterial coronary revascularization, transcatheter valve repair and replacement, and ascending aorta and aortic arch replacement. He is a member of numerous societies, including the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, the American College of Cardiology, The Society for Thoracic Surgeons, the Society of University Surgeons, and the American College of Surgeons. He has led 40 clinical trials and grants and authored and co-authored more than 200 publications

Mangi earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University. After completing his residency in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, he was awarded a postdoctoral National Research Service Award fellowship from the National Institutes of Health, and was recognized by the American College of Cardiology for ground-breaking stem cell research.

He completed his fellowship in cardiac surgery and an advanced fellowship in mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplantation at New York-Presbyterian Medical Center and Columbia University. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

