FEATURED MOVER | Jenny Livelli, The Children’s Guild Alliance

The Children’s Guild Alliance named Jenny Livelli as president and CEO, bringing more than two decades experience in education, human services and nonprofit leadership as the organization’s first woman CEO in the $86-million organization’s 67-year history and its first new CEO in 26 years.

Since January 2020, Livelli has served as chief operating officer of The Children’s Guild Alliance. In that position, she was part of the executive management team and worked to improve the organization’s operating effectiveness and build organizational capacity. Livelli previously served as director of continuous quality improvement for The Children’s Guild.

Before joining The Children’s Guild Alliance, Livelli owned and consulted for Kids First Educational and Behavioral Consultants and provided educational and behavioral consultation services to families and private schools working with children with special needs.

Previously, she was a senior school administrator at Sheppard Pratt Health System in Towson, Maryland and focused on compliance and risk management, program development and school leadership. Livelli also held positions including vice president and director of administration and program development at Koba Institute Inc. in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Livelli remains involved with the Maryland State Department of Education, the Maryland Association of Nonpublic Special Education Facilities, the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities and the National Association of Private Special Education Centers. She holds an advanced professional certificate from the Maryland State Department of Education as well as certificates from Life Space Crisis Intervention Inc. and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

ABOUT JENNY LIVELLI

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Master of Education in school administration and supervision from Loyola University Maryland; Bachelor of Science in English and a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Teacher Licensure B-12 from University of North Carolina at Greensboro

As the new president and CEO, what’s on the top of your priority list for the organization?

The 3Cs – Caring, Contribution and Commitment as we serve children and families

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

As a senior in high school, I wanted to be an audiologist. That took a turn my freshman year in college as I started my career in education by serving deaf and hard of hearing students.

Recent vacation:

We traveled to Richmond to see our oldest daughter who graduated last year from Virginia Tech and is now serving families in Virginia by contact tracing for COVID cases.

When I want to relax, I … :

Walk our dog, Annie (our 8-year-old yellow lab), and spend time with our children exploring trails in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia

Favorite book:

“Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown

Favorite quotation:

“Staying vulnerable is a risk we have to take if we want to experience connection.” – Brené Brown

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.