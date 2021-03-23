Quantcast

Howard County terminates ICE contract

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2021

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Tuesday announced that the Howard County Department of Corrections gave notice March 19 of its intent to terminate the contract with the U.S. Immigration and  Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency, under which the Department housed detainees in ICE custody. This decision was made in the wake of President Biden’s recent reforms of ICE policies ...

