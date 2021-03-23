Quantcast

Lockheed Martin, Omnispace explore space-based 5G global network

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2021

Omnispace LLC and Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Tuesday entered into a strategic interest agreement to explore jointly developing 5G capability from space. The proposed global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) would offer commercial, enterprise and government devices ubiquitous communications worldwide. This type of network has the potential to redefine mobile communications, benefiting users requiring ...

