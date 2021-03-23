New officers | Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, announces the election of its officers and board of directors for the coming year.

Jean C. Accius, Ph.D., senior vice president of global thought leadership with AARP, was elected as the group’s new secretary.

Re-elected officials included Chair Jeanne F. Singer, Esq., an attorney with the Law Offices of Jeanne F. Singer; Vice Chair Kenneth L. “Ken” Brannan, owner of Saucy Salamander Café & Catering Company; and Treasurer Jeannette R. Fitzwater, CEO and strategic coach with JR Fitzwater & Associates.

Newly elected director include David A. Fike, chief operating officer of Pursoma LLC; Charles “Charlie” Gayle, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson Jr., D-Ga.; Dr. César E. Palacios, executive director of the Proyecto Salud Clinic; Erin J. Roth, deputy assistant secretary with the Maryland Department of Labor; and Dr. Patricia W. “Patty” Saelens, superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools.

Re-elected directors include Christopher J. “Chris” Borgal, CSM, AVP of asset management & operations with Peterson Companies; Robert C. “Bob” Brennan, executive director of MEDCO; Rhea L. Harris, legislative director of Intergovernmental Affairs with the Office of the Prince George’s County Executive; Miriam “Mindy” Lehman, vice president of government affairs with the Maryland Bankers Association; Meredith M. “Merry” Mears, an adviser with NAI Coastal and chief development officer with Gillis Gilkerson.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.