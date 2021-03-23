Quantcast

The rules of the road in Md. may be changing

UB Law to assess what Md. laws affected by autonomous vehicles

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 23, 2021

The average driver doesn’t seem to be ready for self-driving cars, according to surveys that, year after year, show less than 15% of Americans would feel comfortable in an autonomous vehicle — despite evidence of the vehicles’ safety. Still, with more than 80 companies across the country developing autonomous driving technologies, states, Maryland among them, have begun preparing to deploy self-driving cars ...

