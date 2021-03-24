Quantcast

Atlas Restaurant Group expands with new Choptank’s in Annapolis

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021

Atlas Restaurant Group Wednesday announced plans to open a second Choptank’s location in Annapolis at 110 Compromise St. Alex Smith, CEO and founder of Atlas Restaurant Group and a former professional lacrosse player with the Chesapeake Bayhawks, will open Choptank’s with 7,500 square feet of interior space and another 8,500 square feet of outdoor dining space. ...

