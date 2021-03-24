Quantcast

CareFirst launches initiative to transform workforce & workplace experience

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a not-for-profit and the largest health care company in the mid-Atlantic region, Wednesday announced the next phase of a reimagined employee and workplace experience strategy. The plan, which results from an extensive analysis and design process, allows CareFirst to rethink how and where it works and continues to advance its mission on behalf ...

