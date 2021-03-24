Quantcast

Last Mile Education Fund gets $500K investment from philanthropist

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021

The Last Mile Education Fund, which launched a new approach to improving diversity in the tech industry, Wednesday announced a $500,000 investment from philanthropist Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel. The Last Mile Education Fund invests in low-income, underrepresented college students in high-demand technology and engineering fields, providing them critical resources to make it to graduation and ...

