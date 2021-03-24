Quantcast

Leap ranks No. 21 on fastest-growing private companies list in DC area

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021

Inc. magazine Wednesday revealed Columbia-based Leap is ranked No. 21 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Washington area’s independent small businesses. The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all ...

