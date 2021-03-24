Quantcast

Port Covington breaks ground on next phase of the project

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 24, 2021

The Port Covington development team broke ground on Wednesday for the vertical construction of the neighborhood’s next leg, which will consist of 1.1 million square feet of office, retail, residential and parking space, in a hybrid virtual and in-person ceremony. This phase of the project, which cost $650 million, was fully financed as of January 2021, including ...

