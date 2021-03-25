Quantcast

BWI adding three roundtrip flights to Myrtle Beach

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2021

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday announced it is adding three roundtrip flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, beginning May 23. The new service is the seventh new Southwest destination recently announced or started for BWI Marshall Airport. New Southwest Airlines service between BWI Marshall and Miami started on Nov. 15, 2020 to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Sarasota, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo