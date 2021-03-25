Elise Kolaja, Ron Ordansa, David Butler and Bridget Stockdale | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted four team members to senior vice president.

Elise Kolaja, SVP, Creative Director, has more than 30 years of experience creating award-winning campaigns across all media. Since joining Crosby in 2003, she has led the development of creative programs that inspire people to register as organ donors for the Health Resources and Services Administration, brought to life Kaiser Permanente’s unique model of integrated care and coverage, and tackled important issues like addiction and suicide prevention for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Ron Ordansa, SVP, Creative Director, has been with Crosby since 1997, starting out as an Art Director. He has created an array of award-winning brand development, PSA campaigns and multimedia programs for clients including DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the CDC, Catholic Relief Services and ENERGY STAR.

David Butler, SVP, Multimedia Production, has more than 30 years of experience telling great stories through motion pictures. He joined Crosby in 2016 to lead the firm’s multimedia team, building its in-house capabilities to create all forms of TV, video and digital content for clients.

Bridget Stockdale, SVP, Senior Strategist, is a skilled brand strategist with 16 years of experience developing innovative marketing solutions for nonprofit, commercial and government organizations. She currently leads strategic communications for the Department of Defense Military OneSource program, and digital fundraising campaigns for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

