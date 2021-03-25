Quantcast

Guns are on Supreme Court’s agenda days after mass shootings

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman March 25, 2021

WASHINGTON — A possible expansion of gun rights is on the Supreme Court's agenda, days after mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia. The justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their docket for the fall. Among the prospects is an appeal from gun rights advocates that asks the court to declare ...

