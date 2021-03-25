Quantcast

Hogan adds 6 more COVID-19 vaccination sites

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state of Maryland will open six more mass vaccination sites beginning in early April, doubling the number to 12 as the state prepares for a significant increase in vaccine supply from the federal government. Hogan said the state has more than 2,500 points of distribution and will grow by hundreds more ...

