Jim Hunter | Md. Public Television

Sports announcer Jim Hunter, most recently with the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball, has joined the talent lineup at Maryland Public Television (MPT).

In his new role, he will serve as a host of local pledge productions, provide narration and voice-over services, and will be featured as part of the MPT team representing the statewide public TV network at screenings and community events.

Prior to the end of his Orioles contract, Hunter had served as a play-by-play announcer for Orioles baseball games since 1997, working on both radio and TV broadcasts.

The sportscaster earlier was with CBS Radio Sports from 1982 to 1996. He called the baseball “Game of the Week” for a decade and announced numerous postseason series games. Hunter was a studio announcer for CBS Radio during the 1992 and 1994 Olympic Winter Games, and also covered 12 Super Bowls as a host and reporter. Later, he covered college football and basketball for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

Hunter is an alumnus of St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, where he was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 1994. He then attended Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, New Jersey, and was inducted into its athletics hall of fame in 2018. Hunter graduated from Seton Hall University in 1982 and was active in the school’s radio station, WSOU.

Hunter lives in Fallston with his wife, Bonnie. The couple has three grown children and one grandson. The Hunters are active parishioners at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Fallston and Jim Hunter is a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

