Can Company adds DC restaurant HalfSmoke

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021

HalfSmoke, a popular Washington-based casual restaurant, will open April 2 in Baltimore at 2400 Boston St. in Canton’s Can Company. The restaurant is HalfSmoke’s second location and the first to hit the Baltimore market. It features an eclectic menu for both lunch and dinner service from salads and sandwhiches to its signature sausages. It will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space and ...

