Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger March 26, 2021

WASHINGTON — Consumers spending and personal incomes both fell sharply in February as severe winter storms disrupted shopping in many parts of the country and the government wrapped up distribution of $600 relief payments. However, both are expected rebound strongly this month as more people are vaccinated and flush with a second round of pandemic aid, ...

