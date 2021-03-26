Quantcast

Cummings’ Book wins NAACP Image Award

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021

The book, “We're Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy,” by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings with James Dale won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work--Debut Author. Released by HarperCollins in September 2020, the book features a foreword by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an afterword by Cummings’ widow Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, excerpts from former President Barack ...

