Dr. Nikita Sharma | AAMC

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021

sharma-nitika-aamcDr. Nikita Sharma has joined Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center as a physician.

Sharma is triple board-certified in hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine. She joins the hospital from Vidant Medical Center, where she previously served as the medical director and lead physician of thoracic oncology.

She completed her internal medicine residency at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey and her hematology-oncology fellowship at Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University.

