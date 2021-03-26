Quantcast

Hopkins launches nationwide ‘long COVID’ study

By: Johanna Alonso Business reporter March 26, 2021

There’s a lot we don’t know about so-called “long COVID,” the phenomenon in which COVID-19 patients begin to suffer from mysterious symptoms after recovering from the disease. But a web survey being conducted by a team at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health hopes to answer some of those questions. Researchers are seeking out 25,000 participants ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo