Quantcast

Judges, experts: Federal judiciary lacks racial and gender diversity

By: Capital News Service Madison Peek March 26, 2021

Judges from all levels of the U.S. court system and legal experts told a congressional panel in Washington Thursday that the federal judiciary needed greater racial and gender diversity. “I feel there is a cost when voices are missing from the room,” U.S. District Judge Edward Chen told the House Judiciary subcommittee on courts, intellectual property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo