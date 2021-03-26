Kristie Scott | Xometry

Kristie Scott joined on-demand manufacturer Xometry as the company’s general counsel.

Scott joins Xometry with more than 20 years of experience as in-house counsel to technology companies. She spent the past 16 years at Cision, a leading global provider of earned media software, wire distribution and social media management services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, most recently serving as general counsel.

During her time at Cision, she helped lead the company through 2 IPOs, 2 take-private transactions, and numerous M&A transactions. Prior to Cision, Scott served as in-house counsel at Vocus, Aether Systems and Credit Management Solutions.

Before receiving her Juris Doctor, she worked as a software engineer in the defense, time management & recording, and credit processing industries.

Scott has a BSEG degree in computer science and engineering from Bucknell University and a JD from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She will be based at Xometry’s headquarters in Maryland.

