Maryland extends health insurance enrollment period

By: Associated Press March 26, 2021

Maryland is extending the state's health insurance special enrollment period until the middle of August. Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced Friday that uninsured state residents will have the chance to enroll in health coverage until Aug. 15. This deadline aligns with the federal special enrollment period extension announced by President Joe Biden ...

